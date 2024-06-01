StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EVBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Everbridge by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 428,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 96,621 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

