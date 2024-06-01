StockNews.com Downgrades Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to Hold

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

PAM stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $52.17.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 748,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 672,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,127,000 after buying an additional 183,650 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 55,187 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

