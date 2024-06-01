StockNews.com Downgrades Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) to Buy

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $90,120.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,684.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,726 shares of company stock worth $850,887 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 76,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Articles

