StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

FENG opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.