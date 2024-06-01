StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
