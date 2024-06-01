StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 67,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.