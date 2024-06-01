StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
ATHX opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $265,391.70, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90.
About Athersys
