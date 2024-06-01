Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in May

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Stingray Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STGYF remained flat at C$5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$3.05 and a 52-week high of C$5.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.78.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Stingray Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.