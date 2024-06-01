Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in May

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Stingray Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:STGYF remained flat at C$5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$3.05 and a 52-week high of C$5.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.78.
Stingray Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stingray Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.