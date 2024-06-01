Status Market Capitalization Achieves $137.85 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Status has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $137.85 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011436 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001311 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,658.44 or 0.99995603 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012037 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00115501 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004037 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03546447 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $2,021,859.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

