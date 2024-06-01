Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lessened by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,919 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $41,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $80.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,669,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,680,878. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

