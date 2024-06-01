Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Stantec by 456.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.02. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.81 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

