Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Trading Down 1.5%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 458,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,309,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLI shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Standard Lithium in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $291.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standard Lithium stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694,140 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 329,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Standard Lithium worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.77% of the company's stock.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

