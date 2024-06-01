StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Short Interest Update

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

StageZero Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLSF remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd., a vertically integrated healthcare company, develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications in North America and Western Europe. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies RNA-based biomarkers from whole blood.

