S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
S&T Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 164,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,074. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45.
S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
