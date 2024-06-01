SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,194 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,370,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,296. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

