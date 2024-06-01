SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Harvest Investment Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.0% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 100,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,194,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,531,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 46,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.30. 5,532,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,637,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

