SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on June 6th

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2007 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
STOT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.85. 9,380 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $50.03.
About SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.