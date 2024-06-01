SPACE ID (ID) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $392.37 million and $11.46 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,473,098 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 552,473,098.1905332 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.70756025 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $17,815,607.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

