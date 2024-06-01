Solana Achieves Market Cap of $76.60 Billion (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Solana has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $76.60 billion and approximately $2.12 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $166.63 or 0.00246402 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Solana
SOL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 577,257,252 coins and its circulating supply is 459,699,521 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Solana Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
