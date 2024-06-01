Softcat (LON:SCT) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,950

Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.99) to GBX 1,950 ($24.90) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Softcat in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.03) price objective for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,532.50 ($19.57).

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,660 ($21.20) on Wednesday. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,150 ($14.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,755 ($22.41). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,610.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,470.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of £3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,964.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Softcat’s payout ratio is 4,642.86%.

In related news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.22), for a total value of £554,050 ($707,598.98). 37.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

