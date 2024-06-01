SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.86. 6,558,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 50,746,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.