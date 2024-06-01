Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.64.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $136.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake has a one year low of $133.59 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,880 shares of company stock worth $10,832,965 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

