SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Short Interest Up 56.8% in May

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the April 30th total of 8,730,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SNDL

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SNDL in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,237,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SNDL by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 809,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 89,222 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SNDL during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SNDL by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 245,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 75,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in SNDL by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,544 shares during the period.

SNDL Stock Performance

Shares of SNDL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. SNDL has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.

About SNDL

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $146.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SNDL will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

