SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.0 million-$325.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.0 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

SMART Global Trading Up 0.9 %

SGH stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at $556,935.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,935.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

