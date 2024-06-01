Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.59

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 27098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOT.UN shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$47.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

