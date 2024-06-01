Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 65,400 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 872,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SYTA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.56. 518,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,638. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Siyata Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $889,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($8.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 112.00% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. Research analysts expect that Siyata Mobile will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

