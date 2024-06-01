Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Sirius Petroleum Plc (LON:SRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Sirius Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares.
Sirius Petroleum Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of £14.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.40.
About Sirius Petroleum
Sirius Petroleum plc, an independent oil development company, focuses on acquiring and developing offshore proven oil discoveries in Nigeria. The company is also involved in the trading of oil; and exploration of mineral resources. In addition, it provides management services. Sirius Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
