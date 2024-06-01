SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.13

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.13 and traded as low as C$13.18. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$13.18, with a volume of 212 shares traded.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$110.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.11.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

