Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Up 106.7% in May

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,000 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the April 30th total of 383,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 495.6 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCF remained flat at $7.11 during midday trading on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

