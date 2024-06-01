Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Up 106.7% in May

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,000 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the April 30th total of 383,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 495.6 days.
Singapore Exchange Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCF remained flat at $7.11 during midday trading on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
