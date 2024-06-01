Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Down 35.4% in May

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SINGY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 39,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

