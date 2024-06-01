Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.75.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 2.0 %

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.24. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 103.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 34.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 115.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth $46,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

