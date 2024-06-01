Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the April 30th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SLVTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.23.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
