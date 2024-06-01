Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €176.64 ($192.00) and last traded at €176.12 ($191.43). 757,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €175.74 ($191.02).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €176.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €169.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.