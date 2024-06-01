Siacoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.40 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $386.31 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,331,875,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,302,976,677 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

