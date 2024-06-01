Short Interest in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Rises By 24.2%

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vox Royalty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXR. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vox Royalty by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the 1st quarter worth $3,450,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vox Royalty by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,416,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Vox Royalty Stock Performance

NASDAQ VOXR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,290. Vox Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $111.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vox Royalty will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.50%.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

