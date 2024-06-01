Short Interest in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Expands By 20.7%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Village Farms International Trading Up 1.7 %

VFF stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Village Farms International has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $78.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Village Farms International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40,811 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 693.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 151,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

Further Reading

