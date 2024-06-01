Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Declines By 22.5%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
BND stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.64. 4,193,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,287,749. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.