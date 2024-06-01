Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Declines By 22.5%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.64. 4,193,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,287,749. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594,165 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

