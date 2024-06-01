Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Expands By 51.9%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,200 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 467,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,528,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,508,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after buying an additional 52,754,036 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after buying an additional 6,021,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $263,750,000.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.