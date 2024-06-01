Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Expands By 51.9%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,200 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 467,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,528,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,508,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.