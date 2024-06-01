Short Interest in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Increases By 19.3%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Value Line Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.80. Value Line has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%.

Value Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line in a research report on Monday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

