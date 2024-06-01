Short Interest in TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Drops By 30.9%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROOGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 210,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of TROOPS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,875. TROOPS has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

