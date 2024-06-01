Short Interest in TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Drops By 30.9%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 210,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TROOPS Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of TROOPS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,875. TROOPS has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

Get TROOPS alerts:

About TROOPS

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for TROOPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TROOPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.