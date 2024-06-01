Short Interest in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Drops By 18.2%

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in TransAlta by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in TransAlta by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 148,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in TransAlta by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 163,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Price Performance

TAC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 619,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,317. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $702.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0438 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.61%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

