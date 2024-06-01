Short Interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Declines By 36.8%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TMC the metals Stock Performance
NASDAQ TMCWW remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 274,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
TMC the metals Company Profile
