Short Interest in Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Drops By 32.8%

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance

Thunder Mountain Gold stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho, the United States. It explores for zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits, as well as base metals and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 18 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 346 acres; 36 acres of private land; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in the South Mountain Mining District, Owyhee County, Idaho.

