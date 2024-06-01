Short Interest in Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Drops By 32.8%

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance
Thunder Mountain Gold stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Thunder Mountain Gold
