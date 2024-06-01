Short Interest in Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Decreases By 18.3%

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,300 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 498,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 524,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Theriva Biologics Stock Down 6.4 %

Theriva Biologics stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.25. 373,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Theriva Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Theriva Biologics Company Profile

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

