Short Interest in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Expands By 27.9%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,330,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 14,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of AES

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in AES by 41.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AES by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 657,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 79,783 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 113,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 100,924 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AES Price Performance

AES stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,403,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,275. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.