Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Drops By 18.0%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 333,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Tantech alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TANH

Tantech Stock Performance

Tantech Company Profile

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Tantech has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.94.

(Get Free Report)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.