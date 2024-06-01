Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Drops By 18.0%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 333,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on TANH
Tantech Stock Performance
Tantech Company Profile
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tantech
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.