Short Interest in Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Rises By 21.4%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,912,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 6,517,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.1 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TNEYF stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.