Short Interest in StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Decreases By 27.5%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.5 days.

StarHub Price Performance

Shares of SRHBF stock remained flat at $0.79 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. StarHub has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $0.83.

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates through two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; and information security and network security surveillance services.

