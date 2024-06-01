Short Interest in StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Decreases By 27.5%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.5 days.
StarHub Price Performance
Shares of SRHBF stock remained flat at $0.79 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. StarHub has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $0.83.
About StarHub
