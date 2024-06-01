Short Interest in Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Declines By 31.2%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the April 30th total of 272,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.9 days.
Spin Master stock remained flat at $21.11 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $28.00.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.0442 dividend. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%.
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.
