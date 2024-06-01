Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Rises By 17.6%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,257,300 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 26,571,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,795.1 days.
Snam Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. 376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Snam has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $5.09.
