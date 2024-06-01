Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Rises By 17.6%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,257,300 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 26,571,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,795.1 days.

Snam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. 376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Snam has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

