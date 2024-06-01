Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Drops By 37.4%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the April 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SMC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 58,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,165. SMC has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

